Steinhoff to halt dividends in fight for financial survival

02 February 2018 - 16:02 Tiisetso Motsoeneng
Steinhoff. Picture: SUPPLIED
Steinhoff will suspend dividend payouts until after the end of June, it said on Friday, as part of efforts to save money and convince creditors to waive some payments due in coming weeks.

The multinational retailer is fighting for survival after it discovered accounting irregularities in December, sparking a sell-off that has wiped more than $10bn off its market value.

As part of efforts to persuade lenders to back its proposals and waive their rights under its existing European financing arrangements, Steinhoff said it was also likely to agree not to undertake any acquisitions or mergers, and cancel any undrawn credit facilities.

"While the company is confident that it will receive sufficient support from its finance providers to obtain these limited waivers, there can be no assurance that the company will be able to reach agreement with its finance providers on acceptable terms or at all," Steinhoff said.

Nine banks have a combined exposure to Steinhoff of more than €500m, namely Commerzbank, Unicredit, Calyon, BNP, JPMorgan, HSBC, Citi, Mizuho and Bank of America.

The company, which has €2bn of its €10.7bn debt maturing in 2018, said it was still in a position to pay cash interest on its existing debt at a contractual rate, but warned that that position remained under constant review.

Steinhoff’s accounting problems stretch back to at least the 2015 financial year. It has asked auditors PwC to get to the bottom of the problems.

Separately, the company, which moved its primary share listing from Johannesburg to Frankfurt two years ago, has been under investigation for suspected accounting fraud in Germany since 2015.

It has previously said that that investigation relates to whether revenues were booked properly and whether taxable profits were correctly declared.

Stellenbosch residents ‘cheesed off’ after Marcus Jooste-shaped wrecking ball hits the town

Signs of Steinhoff’s presence, once splashed all over town, are diminishing in the wake of the company’s scandal, in some cases almost ...
6 hours ago

Steinhoff preference shares face suspension if retailer fails to meet JSE’s results deadline

The local bourse says it will suspend the retailer’s preference shares if it does not publish its results by the end of February
1 day ago

The day Steinhoff’s Jooste dropped the bomb

‘It was literally a bolt out of the blue,’ a sombre Christo Wiese tells MPs
1 day ago

Steinhoff director spills the beans about accounting irregularities and Jooste’s disappearing act

Steve Booysen tells Parliament of the day he waited for Jooste to explain the alleged irregularities — instead, at 7.45pm, Jooste resigned
2 days ago

