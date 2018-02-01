Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: MPs have some tough questions for Steinhoff

01 February 2018 - 10:24 Business Day TV
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS

Disgraced retailer Steinhoff appeared before Parliament’s standing committee on finance to answer questions about the accounting scandal that saw the company’s share price plummet, wiping out R194bn in value for shareholders. The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) lost at least R20bn.

Steinhoff’s former chairman Christo Wiese said that detecting fraud in a company was hugely difficult.

Wiese was fielding questions from MPs as to why the retailer’s board was asleep at the wheel when accounting irregularities were being committed.

Yunus Carrim, the chairman of Parliament’s standing committee on finance, spoke to Business Day TV about what played out in the inquiry into the Steinhoff scandal.

Yunus Carrim, the chairman of Parliament’s standing committee on finance, talks to Business Day TV about the inquiry into the Steinhoff scandal

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Steinhoff director spills the beans about accounting irregularities and Jooste’s disappearing act

Steve Booysen tells Parliament of the day he waited for Jooste to explain the alleged irregularities — instead, at 7.45pm, Jooste resigned
Companies
22 hours ago

Christo Wiese tells probe into Steinhoff that detecting fraud is extremely difficult

In answer to MPs’ questions about why the board was ‘asleep at the wheel’, the businessman says ‘cleverer people than this ...
Companies
23 hours ago

Markus Jooste declines to represent Steinhoff before parliamentary committees

Jooste is ‘no longer a director or employee of Steinhoff’, says his lawyer; the DA says he may have to be summoned
Companies
1 day ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Zuma's Meandos versus Trump's covfefe as most presidential word of 2017

Nobody is sure what either word means, but they both sound bigly
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Scrutiny of Viceroy intensifies after Capitec hit
Companies / Financial Services
2.
The day Steinhoff’s Jooste dropped the bomb
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Getting to grips with Capitec claims
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Benguela letter raises more questions about ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Capitec tumbles 12% as confusion reigns
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.