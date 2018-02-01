Steinhoff preference shares face suspension if retailer fails to meet JSE’s results deadline

The JSE set Steinhoff International a deadline of February 28 to publish its results or have its preference shares suspended.

But the JSE said it would not suspend Steinhoff’s ordinary shares or its bonds if it failed to meet the deadline.

The bourse issued three separate statements for each type of Steinhoff financial instrument that trades on its boards.

Regarding Steinhoff’s ordinary shares, the JSE reminded investors that the furniture group’s primary listing was in Frankfurt, and the German stock exchange had not yet decided to suspend the furniture group’s shares.

"Suspending trading in Steinhoff International on the JSE would place investors on the JSE at a disadvantage to those who are able to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange," the bourse said in a statement on Thursday morning.

Regarding Steinhoff’s bonds, the JSE said the furniture retailer was in the process of obtaining its bondholders’ written consent to change the rules under which they were issued. If Steinhoff obtained this consent before February 20, the JSE said it would be willing to extend its deadline for the results to be published.

When it comes to Steinhoff’s preference shares, the JSE said that as these were not dual listed in Frankfurt, they would be suspended if the furniture retailer did not get its delayed results out by the end of the month.