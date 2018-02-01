Companies / Retail & Consumer

TRADING STATEMENT

Italtile asset sales top up profit

01 February 2018 - 06:05 Michelle Gumede
Italtile tile display. Picture: SUPPLIED
Italtile tile display. Picture: SUPPLIED

Italtile expects headline earnings per share for the six months to December to rise as much as 5.8%, but warned that basic earnings per share might fall.

In a trading statement released on Wednesday, the tiles retailer said basic earnings per share were expected to decline to between 48c and 49.1c, from 50.8c in 2016.

Headline earnings per share were expected to grow by between 3.4% and 5.8% to between 48c and 49.1c.

The group attributed the disparity between basic earnings and headline earnings growth to a gain of R37m realised following the disposal of the Italtile Australia property holding business and the R15m the group gained when it disposed of its properties in SA.

Italtile has 162 stores in SA and outside the country under brands such as CTM, Italtile Retail and TopT.

The group’s system-wide turnover was R4.3bn, from R3.5bn in the previous period. System-wide turnover includes total sales from Italtile-owned entities, corporate stores and turnover from its franchisees.

Retail store turnover decreased 3.9%. Retail store turnover is defined as the aggregate turnover of all stores, either corporate or franchised, in the group’s retail network. Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter said that management was "dissatisfied" with turnover growth recorded by the group during the
review period, saying it had battled sustained subdued economic conditions and socio-political uncertainty.

The effects trickled into muted investment in property across both the public and private sectors during the review period.

However, "good progress was achieved in terms of stabilising margins and improving profitability through intensified cost leadership", said Potgieter.

Italtile’s share price was little changed, firming 0.59% to close at R13.75.

gumedem@businesslive.co.za

Embattled Koko vows to fight suspension

Eskom executive Matshela Koko takes to Twitter to announce that new — as yet unspecified — charges have been brought against him
Companies
10 hours ago

Boeing upbeat on prospects for 2018 as earnings jump

Higher commercial plane deliveries and a boost from US tax reform lift the US aerospace giant
Companies
12 hours ago

Former HSBC Swiss private bank manager steals $3.2m from rich Turkish clients

By stealing no more than 10,000 francs at a time, and withdrawing cash ‘for his clients’, the theft went undetected for two years
Companies
15 hours ago

We have not changed our position on Eskom yet, Futuregrowth says

The specialist fixed-income money manager stopped lending to Eskom in 2016, citing concern about governance and financial management
Companies
16 hours ago

