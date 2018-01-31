Companies / Retail & Consumer

TRADING UPDATE:

Third-quarter sales increase helps lift Lewis out of slump

31 January 2018
Lewis Group’s share price jumped 33% last week after the furniture retailer announced improved quarterly sales.

The group houses the Lewis furniture store chain, Best Home and Electric, as well as Beares brands. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Namibia and Swaziland and mostly sells to lower-income consumers on in-store credit.

The retailer said last Monday store sales for the quarter to December grew 9.8% compared with the prior period. The update signalled relief for the company after a turbulent 2017 on the bourse where it lost 37.3%.

Lewis said it was satisfied with sales and collections performance in the third quarter of its 2018 financial year despite the continued challenging trading and economic conditions. In addition, the National Credit Act’s affordability assessment regulations had had an adverse effect.

It reported a marginal increase in revenue of 0.7% during the quarter, a turnaround from the 3.2% decline it reported in its interim results for the six months to September.

Analysts said that if Lewis could sustain revenue growth, it would be much easier to increase earnings.

Although Lewis managed to grow the top line despite continued pressure on other revenue in the third quarter, analysts said that the growth of future earnings was on the table if the group could sustain revenue growth.

Lewis is in the process of completing the acquisition of United Furniture Outlets (UFO), a luxury cash business with more than 30 stores in SA.

The Competition Tribunal’s approval of the UFO acquisition was highlighted as one of the possible reasons why there had been positive sentiment coupled with the strong sales performance. CEO Johan Enslin said the brand was scalable and would give the retailer an opportunity to service the higher LSM group.

On Tuesday, the shares declined 3.39% to R30.82. However, the stock is on a cheap multiple and has potential to improve considerably.

gumedem@businesslive.co.za

