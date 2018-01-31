BREAKING NEWS: Markus Jooste reported to Hawks

Former Steinhoff CEO and major shareholder Markus Jooste has been reported to the Hawks for suspected offences under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Practices Act, Parliament was told on Wednesday.

The transgressions were reported to the authorities on Tuesday night by the chairman of Steinhoff’s audit committee, Steve Booysen.

The revelations were made in a presentation by Steinhoff office bearers during a hearing by three parliamentary committees: the standing committee on finance, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) and the portfolio committee on public service and administration.

The Steinhoff delegation included members of the supervisory board — acting chairperson Heather Sonn, Johan van Zyl, and Booysen — as well as members of the management board: acting CEO Danie van der Merwe and commercial director Louis du Preez.

Major shareholder Christo Wiese was also present.

In her presentation Sonn said that accounting firm PwC had made good progress in its forensic investigation of the accounting irregularities, the revelation of which prompted the sharp decline in the company’s share price.

In the next few days PwC would advise on the focus of its further investigations, she said.

“PwC has been given an unrestricted scope with unlimited access to the group. Their investigation will independently establish the facts of what went wrong,” Sonn said.

“The scope of the PwC forensic investigation is unlimited and includes all supervisory and management board members including the audit and risk committee members.”

Sonn gave Steinhoff’s undertaking that it would “uncover the truth, fix what went wrong and prosecute wrongdoing”, but noted that because of the investigations under way it was constrained in what it could communicate publicly.