H&M posts biggest full-year profit drop in six years

The struggling clothing retailer announced plans to close 170 physical stores this year

31 January 2018 - 11:03 Anna Molin
Picture: REUTERS

Stockholm — Hennes & Mauritz reported its biggest drop in profit in six years, adding pressure on CEO Karl-Johan Persson, who is trying to right the ailing Swedish clothing chain after recent slip-ups.

Operating profit fell 14% to 20.6-billion kronor ($2.6bn) in the 12 months to end-November, H&M said on Wednesday. Analysts had expected 20.4-billion kronor.

The company also said it planned to close 170 stores this year and add a new format called Afound, selling off-price merchandise.

"The industry changes are challenging everyone and this will continue in 2018," Persson said in the statement.

The world’s second-biggest fashion chain by sales has recently hit a number of roadblocks, reporting the biggest drop in quarterly sales on record for the final three months of the past fiscal year.

As online shopping has soared, fewer people are visiting H&M’s vast network of physical stores.

The company has struggled to cut inventory and has been forced to sell items at steep discounts, and some investors have sold shares amid fears the company is responding too slowly to the industry’s digital shift.

Didner & Gerge Fonder, one of H&M’s top shareholders, has called for a management shakeup.

The Stockholm-based company’s image was also tarnished by accusations of racism after an advertisement featuring a black child wearing a hoodie with the text "coolest monkey in the jungle" sparked a social media storm and protests in SA earlier this month.

H&M has apologised for the ad.

The company has said it plans to recover from the slump by expanding more online, diversifying with new brands, improving its shops, and using technology to minimise inventory and speed up delivery times.

Bloomberg

