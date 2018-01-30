WATCH: Labour and capital join forces to take on Steinhoff

The Public Servants Association (PSA) and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Steinhoff’s second-largest shareholder, plan to pursue a class action suit against the retailer.

This is in a bid to recoup about R17bn of pensioners’ money that was wiped out in the wake of Steinhoff’s accounting scandal.

PSA chief accountant Dominic Storom spoke to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam about the class action suit.