Racist incident blamed as Spur takes sales hit

"Spur clearly hadn’t won back those people that now dine at their competitors."

The Great Burger Company and Hudsons The Burger Joint are appealing to millennials and higher LSM groups, while Spur remains mostly a family affair.

Vunani Securities analyst Anthony Clark said the sector as a whole experienced challenges in the various territories of operation. He was "satisfied" with Spur’s update given the sluggish growth in the economy.

"It’s no bed of fast-food roses out there but Spur ‘smells better than most’," Clarke said.

Spur’s biggest loser was Captain DoRegos, which recorded a 12.2% drop in sales, followed by Spur Steak Ranches with 9.3%. The Spur segment is responsible for almost 50% of the group’s revenue.

Spur CE Pierre van Tonder said that the group had also moved its promotional strategies away from discounting in the second half of the previous financial year, to protect franchisee margins. "This has had the expected negative impact on turnover in the short term, but is critical to the sustainability of the franchise model, particularly in the case of Spur Steak Ranches, and has been successful in restoring acceptable profitability for franchisees," he said.

Old Mutual fund manager Warren Jervis said that stopping special discounts when consumers were cash-strapped could have had a significant effect. "They are pretty good operators, but have been hit by families not having as much disposable income," Jervis said.

Treurnicht said that the removal of the Monday Night Burger Special confused a group of loyal patrons.

"It was a ritual that they simply removed and [they] communicated it poorly," he said.

RocoMamas and Hussar Grill produced stellar results with double-digit growth of 37.5% and 24.1% respectively.

"These businesses are approaching a maturity phase but there is still space for growth," Treurnicht said.

The group opened 35 outlets, while 13 closed.

Internationally five outlets were opened and the same number were closed.

gumedem@businesslive.co.za