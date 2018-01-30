Markus Jooste declines to represent Steinhoff before parliamentary committees

Major Steinhoff shareholder Markus Jooste has declined an invitation to brief three parliamentary committees on the collapse of his global retailing group.

In a letter to the finance committee, Jooste’s attorney Callie Albertyn said Jooste "is no longer a director or employee of Steinhoff. He respectfully declines the invitation to make a presentation to the committees on behalf of Steinhoff".

DA finance spokesperson David Maynier commented that Parliament would have to give serious consideration to summoning him to appear before the finance committee, adding, "So much for taking the consequences of his behaviour like a man".