Markus Jooste declines to represent Steinhoff before parliamentary committees

30 January 2018 - 14:34 Linda Ensor
Markus Jooste
Markus Jooste

Major Steinhoff shareholder Markus Jooste has declined an invitation to brief three parliamentary committees on the collapse of his global retailing group.

In a letter to the finance committee, Jooste’s attorney Callie Albertyn said Jooste "is no longer a director or employee of Steinhoff. He respectfully declines the invitation to make a presentation to the committees on behalf of Steinhoff".

DA finance spokesperson David Maynier commented that Parliament would have to give serious consideration to summoning him to appear before the finance committee, adding, "So much for taking the consequences of his behaviour like a man".

Viceroy Research names its new target: Capitec Bank

Its shares fell as much as 20%, before recovering most of the loss, after Viceroy called it a 'loan shark ... masquerading as a community finance ...
News & Fox
7 hours ago

Steinhoff Austrian unit Kika/Leiner has enough cash to last two years

‘We intensively negotiated with our parent company in SA in the past weeks,’ MD Gunnar George said in Vienna
Companies
1 day ago

Did Steinhoff’s board structure contribute to its fraud scandal?

A two-tier board structure where the management board doesn’t always keep the supervisory board in the loop, combined with Steinhoff’s ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Steinhoff rises after notice it averted short-term liquidity squeeze

The group reaches a deal with its South African lenders to shift funding from its African units to Europe
Companies
1 day ago

