How a hefty write-down favours top Woolworths executives

Because of changes to the group’s remuneration policy last year, this value destruction could result in the executives being paid out more generous long-term bonuses.

This is a result of changes the remuneration committee made to the policy in 2017, which altered the weighting of the metrics used to determine the awarding of long-term incentives. From financial 2018, return on capital employed was introduced with a 30% weighting, the weighting for total shareholder return was reduced from 50% to 20% and growth in headline earnings per share remained at 50%.

Wiping out R7bn of its capital ensures the return on capital employed will increase considerably even if there is no rise in profit. "By reducing the base they’ve made it much easier for the executives to achieve targets," said one analyst "The change probably wasn’t done in anticipation of the write-down, which has been expected, but it doesn’t look good," he said.

Given the grim outlook for the share price and dividends, the switch from total shareholder return to return on capital employed looks like a winner for Woolworths executives. The steady fall in the share price since it peaked at more than R100 in late 2015 and the below-target headline earnings in financial 2017 resulted in a substantial reduction in the awarding of long-term incentive bonuses last year. These bonuses can be as much as an executive’s annual guaranteed pay.

In its 2017 remuneration report, the remuneration committee said the change to the weighting was to bring it in line with practice among similar companies. The committee also said shareholders expressed support for a strong weighting for return on capital.

At last year’s annual general meeting, 97% of shareholders supported the policy with the weighting changes. At the previous year’s AGM, about 30% of shareholders voted against the policy.

Group CEO Ian Moir was one of the executives who was not awarded a long-term or short-term bonus in 2017. However, his guaranteed pay of R18.8m was boosted by a retention payment worth R15.4m.

Asief Mohamed of Aeon Investment Management said on Friday he hoped the remuneration policy would be adjusted to take into account the value destruction. "Management evidently overpaid for this asset and now the shareholders have to carry the cost."