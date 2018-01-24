Toys R Us plans to trim US stores to keep trading

New York — Toys R Us plans to close about 180 US stores as part of a reorganisation plan to emerge from its September bankruptcy, according to a court filing.

The move to shutter about 20% of its US store base, which needs court approval, comes four months after the world’s largest toy chain filed for protection from its creditors, a response to years of lacklustre results and an unsustainable $5bn debt load. The closures will begin in February, with Babies R Us locations accounting for at least half of them.

It was reported in December that the retailer would close as many as 200 stores.

Toys R Us had a challenging Christmas shopping season in the US and overseas, CE Dave Brandon wrote in a letter to employees seen by Bloomberg News. While the bankruptcy hurt customer confidence and disrupted other parts of the business, the company has made operational mistakes that need to be fixed, he said.

The closures include the Toys R Us store in Wayne, New Jersey, where the company is based, and the flagship Babies R Us at Manhattan’s Union Square. The targeted stores accounted for $925m in sales in 2017, according to the filing.

Brandon’s plan includes revamping a dozen locations to better combine the baby and toy businesses into one co-branded experience, with more such stores coming in 2019.

It will also cut the number of items offered in locations to reduce inventory, according to the memo. That will help simplify the company’s store operations and supply chain.

He also wants to revamp the retailer’s loyalty programme and pricing model to be more competitive. At Babies R Us, which will have about 40% of its locations closed, the focus will shift to promoting its baby-registry business. That operation generates more sales of higher-priced items, such as furniture.

Smaller stores

Shutting stores is common for bankrupt retailers, but Toys R Us had said that its chapter 11 filing would not mark a big retrenchment. Brandon said shortly after the filing that the company was pushing ahead with plans to open smaller stores in some cities. He also vowed to make locations easier to shop in and more fun.

The closings are not good news for toy makers. Companies large and small rely on Toys R Us to introduce new offerings to consumers.

Bloomberg