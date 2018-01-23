Companies / Retail & Consumer

BUILDING MATERIALS

Opening more store doors boosts Cashbuild

23 January 2018 - 06:36 Staff Writer
A Cashbuild outlet in Rustenburg, North West. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
A Cashbuild outlet in Rustenburg, North West. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Image:

Opening more stores in SA helped to raise Cashbuild’s revenue 4% in the second quarter of its 2018 financial year, which ends in June.

The group specialises in building materials and products sold directly to the public.

Cashbuild said on Monday that the 39 new stores it opened or acquired since July 1 2016 contributed 5% of the revenue increase.

During the second quarter of 2017, Cashbuild added 11 new stores, which included eight Cashbuild and three P&L Hardware stores.

That brought the total number of stores trading at the end of the quarter to 317.

Cashbuild also operates in countries such as Malawi, Botswana and Zambia.

The retailer’s gross profit margin percentage was slightly lower than the percentage reported for the first half of the previous financial year.

The number of transactions at its tills increased 1% on that of the matching period, with new stores increasing 4% and existing stores decreasing 3%, the group reported.

The share price fell 2.4% on Monday to close at R456,
giving the company a market cap of R11.6bn.

Cashbuild opened its first store in 1978 and was listed on the JSE’s main board in 1986.

Sales grow at Kaap Agri in face of drought

The farming community retailer Kaap Agri has kept the profit taps open
Companies
2 months ago

Cashbuild aims to push ahead with expansion

Building materials retailer warns on tough trading as annual revenue increases 12%
Companies
4 months ago

Cashbuild’s earning growth slows as tough conditions bite

Building material retailer says it has had a challenging year because consumers in the LSM categories the company serves are under severe pressure
Companies
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BREAKING NEWS: Eskom's suspended finance chief ...
Companies / Energy
2.
H&M investor dumps shares as sales keep on sliding
Companies
3.
Cannabis firm Aurora chases a double deal
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Treasury to approach banks in bid to avert Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Telkom focuses on urban areas in network push
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.