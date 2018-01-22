JSE puts Steinhoff bonds on notice

Steinhoff’s JSE-listed debt securities — 11 bonds with an outstanding value of R6.8bn – could be suspended if the company fails to publish audited financial statements soon.

The JSE would issue a cautionary if Steinhoff Services, the entity through which the bonds were listed, failed to deliver financial statements by the end of January, JSE GM of issuer regulation Andre Visser said on Friday.

The bourse would grant one month’s grace to publish the financials, as it had done with Eskom, failing which it could suspend the bonds, he said. "We are very strict when it comes to financial statements."

Eskom’s bonds could be suspended if it does not produce financial results by the end of January. Debt issuers must produce interim results within three months of the end of an interim period and annual results within four months of a year end. This period is extended to seven months for state-owned enterprises.

The suspension of its bonds would come as a huge blow to Steinhoff, which is going cap in hand to lenders to meet its cash flow needs after accounting irregularities and the unavailability of audited financial statements led to liquidity issues.