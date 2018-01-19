Companies / Retail & Consumer

Remy Cointreau gets a boost from China’s thirst for Remy Martin

19 January 2018 - 12:21 Thomas Buckley
A woman holds a glass of Cognac at the Remy Martin headquarters in Cognac, southwestern France. Picture: REUTERS
A woman holds a glass of Cognac at the Remy Martin headquarters in Cognac, southwestern France. Picture: REUTERS

London — Remy Cointreau reported third-quarter sales growth that surpassed analysts’ estimates on a surge in Remy Martin cognac shipments to meet demand from China.

Revenue from its Remy Martin unit rose 5.5% on an organic basis in the three months through December, the Paris-based distiller said in a statement Friday.

Analysts on average had expected 4.5% growth.

Total sales rose 3.2% on the same basis, beating the 3% average estimate.

Sales in China have been improving, ending a slump caused by a five-year government crackdown on corruption.

Remy Cointreau has also discontinued low-end variants of its rum and triple-sec brands to focus on products such as Louis XIII, a $2,700 blend of 1,200 cognacs aged more than 40 years.

Growth would have been even stronger if not for the high basis of comparison for last year’s quarter and the late timing of the 2018 Chinese New Year, the company said.

Adjusted for those effects, organic growth for the quarter would have been around 6%, Remy said.

Remy also confirmed its forecast for growth in full-year operating profit, excluding currency effects.

Bloomberg

CHRIS GILMOUR: SA supermarkets can’t compete with UK and German chains

South Africans are unlikely to ever enjoy the benefits of ultra-cheap shopping as offered by the likes of Aldi and Lidl, for a few reasons
Opinion
2 days ago

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Collectors possess the bottles but can’t enjoy them all

When wine drinkers possessed of a collector’s mentality consider what to put into their cellars, many fail to recognise that they are faced with a ...
Opinion
9 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Service? Gone with the wind

The starters came two minutes after being ordered; but then, much, much later, the wrong wine arrived and the food order was mixed up
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Anoj Singh signed secret R400m raising fee at ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Ferrier responds to talk of Viceroy's alleged ...
Companies
3.
Eskom in secret talks on golden handshake for Koko
Companies / Energy
4.
Steinhoff boosted by update
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Singh signed secret R400m raising fee
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Zesty and fresh, the sauvignon blanc is more than a product ...
Opinion / Columnists

Cape drought: what it means for SA’s wilting wine industry
Features

Winelands farms evacuated after nearby chemical spill
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.