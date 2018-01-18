Fedusa heads to Steinhoff offices to get access to company records

The Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) and its largest affiliate, the Public Servants Association (PSA), is to visit the Stellenbosch offices of troubled global retailer Steinhoff on Friday, to demand access to the company's records in terms of section 26 of the Companies Act.

The two organisations have an interest in protecting the pension fund investments of their members, the majority of whom are public servants and members of the Government Employees Pension Fund, which invested in Steinhoff through the Public Investment Corporation.

"The Companies Act determines that any person who holds or has a beneficial interest in any securities issued by Steinhoff has a right to inspect and copy the information contained in the records of the company, as well as any other information to the extent granted by the memorandum of incorporation,” Fedusa general secretary Dennis George said in a statement.

“Our attorneys already informed Steinhoff in the prescribed manner and in writing according to the Promotion of Access to Information Act, 2000 about our intended inspection."

He noted that the Companies Act also provided for an inspection of the register of members and register of directors of a company free of charge.

"It is an offence for Steinhoff to fail to accommodate any reasonable request for access, or to unreasonably refuse access, to any record that a person has a right to inspect or copy in terms of section 20 of the Companies Act. The act also makes provision that Steinhoff may not impede, interfere with, or attempt to frustrate, the reasonable exercise by any person of the rights in the Act," George said.