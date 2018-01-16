Basson back in business on Clover board

Whitey Basson is back in the driving seat months after his exit from Shoprite, accepting an offer to become an independent nonexecutive director of JSE-listed dairy group Clover.

His return comes after he gave up all of his corporate roles in late 2017 stating that he was tired and that Shoprite was now so large that it took up too much of his time. Basson now says his return to corporate life is a "toe in the water".

"If I can give something back, help on operations, make milk cheaper — just not be too busy. Mentally, I can still handle a lot of problems," he said on Monday.

"I will join companies and parastatals for free if I thought I could make a difference to SA."

Clover has also appointed Flemming Morgan as an independent nonexecutive director. He was until recently a member of global foods group Danone’s executive committee and CEO of Nutricia, Danone’s medical nutrition division. He earlier held senior posts at British American Tobacco and Coca-Cola.