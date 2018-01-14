EFF supporters stormed into several H&M stores in Gauteng on Saturday‚ days after the company withdrew sales of a green hoodie with the inscription "coolest monkey in the jungle" after complaints that the ad featuring a black child triggered racism accusations.

Shops in Sandton‚ Menlyn Park and on the East Rand were forced to close after party supporters trashed the stores.

The company apologised on its Twitter account and in a statement posted on their website admitted they got it wrong and were deeply sorry.

H&M spokesman Amelia-May Woudtra issued a statement later on Saturday saying they were aware of the property damage inside several of their South African stores.

"What matters most to us is the safety of our employees and customers. We have temporarily closed our stores in South Africa. None of our staff or customers have been injured. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will open the stores as soon as the situation is safe again.

"We strongly believe that racism and bias in any shape or form‚ deliberate or accidental‚ are simply unacceptable. We stress that our wonderful store staff had nothing to do with our poorly judged product and image."

Police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said police had to intervene and disperse a crowd using rubber bullets when protesters entered the H&M shop in East Rand Mall and stole several items.

In Menlyn‚ protesters threw clothing around but nothing had been reported stolen.