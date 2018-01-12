Carrefour buys Steinhoff's e-tailer in half-price fire sale

Steinhoff International is selling the 17% stake in online retailer Showroomprivé it acquired in May 2017 to French retailer Carrefour for half the €157.4m it originally paid.

Carrefour said in a press release on its website on Thursday that it was buying Steinhoff’s stake in Showroomprivé held via its subsidiary Conforama for about €79m.

In the press release Steinhoff issued when it invested in Showroomprivé, then CEO Markus Jooste said it was paying the online retailer’s founders €27 per share for a 17% stake.