More pain for Steinhoff as local investors seek to join Dutch class action

News that the well-resourced VEB is prepared to fight for South African shareholders adds to the mounting woes

12 January 2018 - 05:35 Ann Crotty
Picture: SUPPLIED

The Dutch Investors Association (VEB) says it has been approached by many South African-registered Steinhoff shareholders interested in participating in its class action against Steinhoff.

News that the well-resourced VEB is prepared to fight for South African shareholders adds to the mounting woes facing the world’s second-largest furniture retailer.

On Thursday, Steinhoff’s share price dived another 10.6% to close at R6.75 as general market sentiment was hit by recurring waves of uncertainty.

Armand Kersten, head of European relations at VEB, told Business Day the association initiated action on December 7 following Steinhoff’s announcement that it had launched an investigation into accounting irregularities and the subsequent collapse in its share price.

The European Investors’ Association is also participating in the legal action.

ECB’s Steinhoff sale is a red flag for perfect credit market

The offloading of Steinhoff bonds ‘steepened the cliff between in and out’ as the European Central Bank prepares to slash its asset buying in half
Companies
12 hours ago

Hearings on Steinhoff set down for late January, says Yunus Carrim

Parliament’s finance committee chair says they will be held jointly with Scopa and the portfolio committee on public service and administration
Companies
17 hours ago

ROB ROSE: The high cost of Jooste's ‘mistake’

Markus Jooste has gone from lauded Steinhoff CEO to villain within weeks — in part because the victims who lost millions are so close to him
Opinion
1 day ago

