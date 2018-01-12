More pain for Steinhoff as local investors seek to join Dutch class action

The Dutch Investors Association (VEB) says it has been approached by many South African-registered Steinhoff shareholders interested in participating in its class action against Steinhoff.

News that the well-resourced VEB is prepared to fight for South African shareholders adds to the mounting woes facing the world’s second-largest furniture retailer.

On Thursday, Steinhoff’s share price dived another 10.6% to close at R6.75 as general market sentiment was hit by recurring waves of uncertainty.

Armand Kersten, head of European relations at VEB, told Business Day the association initiated action on December 7 following Steinhoff’s announcement that it had launched an investigation into accounting irregularities and the subsequent collapse in its share price.

The European Investors’ Association is also participating in the legal action.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Steinhoff investors ask to join Dutch lawsuit.

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.