Companies / Retail & Consumer

Asia-Pacific region lifts Richemont

11 January 2018 - 11:46 Karl Gernetzky
A pedestrian walks past a Cartier store, operated by Richemont, as it stands illuminated at night in Shanghai, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A pedestrian walks past a Cartier store, operated by Richemont, as it stands illuminated at night in Shanghai, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Luxury goods retailer Richemont said on Thursday that wholesale revenue declined while retail revenue grew in the nine months to end-December, reflecting the company’s shift from traditional retailers to online-based sales.

Overall revenue in Europe was down 1% when judged at constant exchange rates, while revenue in the Asia-Pacific region grew 11% and in the America’s 8%, the company said in a statement.

Total sales grew 7%, to €3.12bn from €3.09bn, reflecting a 13% increase in retail sales and a 3% decline in wholesale sales. Total sales grew 1% when measured through actual exchange rates.

The Geneva-based company had a tough prior year‚ with earnings hit by stock buybacks of underperforming luxury watch brands. Amid a decline in traditional store-based sales, the company has indicated it is seeking to become more online-focused.

Growth in the Americas region reflected a strong performance from Jewellery Maisons, the company said. Sales in the Middle East and Africa rose by 11% in constant terms, benefiting from favourable currency movements, the internalisation of external points of sales and the anticipated introduction of a value added tax in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The group’s net cash position at the end of the period amounted to €5.1bn, a decline of 2%, the company said.

At 10.15am Richemont was up 0.57% at R115.25, having added 3.13% so far in 2018.

Why is an expensive, analogue watch not part of the American Dream?

Because they’d rather have a car, is the easy answer, unlike their Asian counterparts, some of which are reminded to ‘cherish ...
World
20 days ago

Woolworths adds Balmain brand in Australia

High-end fashion house Balmain has previously partnered with Swedish retailer H&M
Companies
7 hours ago

British supermarket giant Sainsbury’s warns of tough year

The second-biggest UK supermarket expects British consumers to cut back on almost everything in 2018
Companies
17 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Liberty’s financial chief moves to Old Mutual
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Aspen CEO wants FSB probe
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Woolworths adds Balmain brand in Australia
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Stanford team lauds Woolworths Farming for the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Datatec share drops almost half on Wednesday ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Why is an expensive, analogue watch not part of the American Dream?
World

Woolworths adds Balmain brand in Australia
Companies / Retail & Consumer

British supermarket giant Sainsbury’s warns of tough year
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.