Steinhoff’s Gulfstream jet is for sale

The disclosure prompted a plunge in the share price of Frankfurt-and Johannesburg-listed Steinhoff, along with the resignation of CEO Markus Jooste and chairman Christo Wiese.

Steinhoff said on Thursday last week that it was seeking "significant near-term liquidity" for some of its business units.

Steinhoff said it took delivery of the jet in April last year. It was advertised by Global Jet, an operator of business aircraft, for $24.75m in 2016. The sale brochure shows the interior fitted out in cream-coloured leather seating, wood panelling and a marble-and-brass bathroom.

The plane, certified for 16 passengers, left Frankfurt on December 3 to fly to SA and was last tracked in Cape Town on December 7, according to online flight logs.

The jet also made stops in Johannesburg, Vienna and Dublin last year. It is registered with the US Federal Aviation Administration.

Steinhoff confirmed the plans to sell the jet but declined to comment further, saying all of its corporate information was being communicated via the JSE’s Stock Exchange News Service (Sens).

Racehorses sold

In addition to wiping more than €11bn off the company’s stock value, the accounting scandal has taken a steep toll on the wealth and lifestyle of some of its principals.