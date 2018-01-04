Companies / Retail & Consumer

Zambia shuts Hungry Lion restaurants over cholera contamination

04 January 2018 - 17:12 Chris Mfula
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Lusaka — Zambia has shut three of South African retailer Shoprite’s Hungry Lion fast-food restaurants after their food tested positive for the bacterium that causes cholera, a government minister said on Thursday.

Zambia is struggling to contain an outbreak of the disease, which has killed 51 people and made more than 2,000 others ill in the capital Lusaka.

The outbreak was initially linked to contaminated water from shallow wells but investigations indicated that contaminated food was the main culprit.

Local government minister Vincent Mwale said inspectors had found contaminated food at three Hungry Lion branches in Lusaka.

"We have since directed the restaurants to close and have had meetings with the management to see how hygiene conditions can be improved," Mwale said. "We suspect that some food handlers in these food outlets may be coming from parts of the city that are the epicentre of the disease."

Shoprite management in Zambia could not immediately be reached.

Last week President Edgar Lungu directed the military to help fight the spread of the waterborne disease.

The outbreak was initially confined to densely populated parts of Lusaka with poor sanitation, but has now spread to lower-density areas.

Neighbouring Malawi has registered 157 cases and four deaths, its health minister said.

Cholera, which causes acute diarrhoea, can be treated with oral rehydration solutions and antibiotics, but spreads rapidly and can kill within hours if not treated.

Reuters

Medical drones help fly the last mile in East Africa’s most remote corners

Airborne delivery of supplies to rural areas is an efficient way of tackling a lack of access to healthcare, writes Wilmot James
Opinion
3 months ago

Cholera in Yemen ‘worst health crisis for a preventable disease in modern times’

The waterborne disease could affect 850,000 by the end of the year as war-ravaged Yemen’s health infrastructure collapses
World
3 months ago

Nigeria struggles to contain cholera

Cholera is an acute infection spread by contaminated food and water
World
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Divorce from police supplier to cost EOH R400m
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Steinhoff’s UK retailer Poundland reports record ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
The acquisition of 75% of Chevron SA by Sinopec’s ...
Companies
4.
Google saved $3.7bn in tax using Bermuda, ...
Companies
5.
Competition Commission gives conditional nod to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Cholera in Yemen ‘worst health crisis for a preventable disease in modern times’
World / Middle East

Nigeria struggles to contain cholera
World / Africa

Medical drones help fly the last mile in East Africa’s most remote corners
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.