Steinhoff finance chief steps down to focus on improving liquidity

The group said it was looking for a "chief restructuring officer" in the form of an external independent debt-restructuring expert.

Further, Johan Geldenhuys, who has been with the group since 2010, will join the executive committee as head of treasury.

Steinhoff said its talks with funding partners were continuing. "While the group has achieved some degree of stabilisation in its operating businesses, significant near-term liquidity is still required in certain of the business units."

Prior to the announcement, shares in Steinhoff closed 25.2% higher at R8.60 following reports that its European business had borrowed £180m from a US hedge fund.