Wiese sells another large tranche of Shoprite shares

22 December 2017 - 13:04 Robert Laing
Christo Wiese. Picture: REUTERS
Shoprite chairperson Christo Wiese has sold a further R868m worth of the grocery chain’s shares, taking the total he has sold since December 14 to R4.1bn.

A director’s dealing statement issued by Shoprite on Friday said Wiese sold 4.2-million shares at an average price of R206.55 on Thursday.

Over five trading days, Wiese has sold a total of 19.2-million shares, nearly a fifth of the total 101-million he was listed as holding in Shoprite’s 2017 annual report. This has cut Wiese’s holding of Shoprite’s 121-million shares in issue down to 14% from 17%.

On December 15, when Steinhoff International announced Wiese had stepped down as executive chairperson, it also said banks had sold 98.4-million of his shares in the furniture retailer.

In Steinhoff’s 2016 annual report, Wiese was listed as its largest shareholder owning 23.1% of its shares in issue. Wiese was listed as owning 983-million of its then 1.2-billion shares in issue. Steinhoff’s shares in issue have subsequently swelled to 4.3-billion shares.

