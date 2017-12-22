Companies owned by Steinhoff’s Jooste fend off provisional liquidation

Companies owned by former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste are attempting to fend off a provisional liquidation application brought by Absa in the Western Cape High Court by applying for business rescue.

Absa is seeking the provisional liquidation of Mayfair Speculators and freezing the assets of its holding company, Mayfair Holdings, pending the outcome of the provisional liquidation application.

Both applications have been postponed by the Western Cape High Court.

In her affidavit in the application for the freezing of assets of Mayfair Holdings, Absa manager for business support Hester van Niekerk rejected any attempt to seek business rescue for Mayfair Speculators when its debt of R226.3m plus interest was not disputed.

"The only purpose for [applying for business rescue] is simply to delay the hearing of the liquidation application to afford the respondents [Mayfair Holdings and Mayfair Speculators] additional time to continue with the dissipation of assets," Van Niekerk said.

She noted that Mayfair Holdings had rejected an offer by Absa, Sanlam and Investec for it to furnish a guarantee, a pledge not to dispose of assets other than the monthly overheads incurred in the normal course of business, and a pledge and cession of its shares in Lodestone Brands. Mayfair Holdings has assets of R1.47bn including dividend in specie assets, a property and private equity portfolio, and liabilities of about R108m.