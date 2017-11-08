Pioneer’s buyout of Heinz assets ‘makes sense’

Pioneer Foods’s move to buy the shares in Heinz Foods SA that it does not already own "makes a lot of sense" given that its joint ventures are not yielding strong returns, says John Thompson, an analyst at Investec Asset Management.

US multinational Kraft Heinz will sell its 50.1% stake in its South African operations to joint-venture partner Pioneer for an undisclosed amount, Pioneer said on Monday.

The company said it was turning Heinz Foods SA into a wholly owned subsidiary.

Kraft Heinz’s Middle East and Africa MD, Felipe Guimaraes, said Pioneer had the "existing scale and platform in SA to grow the business further". The deal enables Pioneer to manufacture Heinz’s flagship tomato sauce and other products for two years.