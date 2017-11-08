Companies / Retail & Consumer

FRANCHISING

Ed’s Diner brand to be rolled out in South Africa

08 November 2017 - 06:14 Marc Hasenfuss
Picture: BLOOMBERG/LUKE MACGREGOR
Picture: BLOOMBERG/LUKE MACGREGOR

Small fast-food and restaurant franchise company Gold Brands International (GBI) has acquired a joint venture for an undisclosed sum to secure exclusive rights to roll out the Ed’s Diner brand in SA.

Gold Brands said on Tuesday the deal followed a 2016 decision to contest the gourmet burger market. It had reviewed various concepts over the past 18 months and that Ed’s met all the requirements management had in mind for the concept.

The group believed the brand could be rolled out throughout SA in its present form.

The JSE’s oldest restaurant franchiser, Spur Corporation, has recently enjoyed much success in rolling out its "smash" burger brand RocoMamas in selected venues across SA.

Ed’s is based on a retro American Diner concept – focusing on gourmet burgers, grills, salads and pizzas. It has outlets in Pretoria East and the University of Pretoria’s Groenkloof Campus.

The deal does not appear to be a significant one, with Gold Brands indicating that the transaction value represented less than 5% of the company’s market capitalisation of R66m.

Gold Brands share price has fallen about 30% over the past 12 months.

Vunani Securities analyst Anthony Clark asked why Gold Brands was acquiring more brands when the company was clearly short of the capital needed to roll out stores.

Gold Brands revolves mainly around its Chesanyama brand, but the company also holds 1+1 Pizza, Blacksteer, Opa!Pitaland as well as rights to international brands such as Café Rouge, Bella Italia, Las Iguanas and Belgo.

At the end of the February financial year, Gold Brands posted a net loss of R48.5m and its current liabilities exceeded current assets by almost R18m.

It also reported a hefty drop in turnover from R235m to R143m after the closure of more than 155 underperforming franchises and a halt in the opening of new franchises.

hasenfussm@fm.co.za

It wasn’t a dud deal, says Famous Brands

It was Famous Brands’ big buy — a R2.1bn purchase. It seems as if an awful mistake was made, but was it?
Money & Investing
5 days ago

McDonald’s steers clear of China’s year of the snorting pig

McDonald’s translation of Golden Arches gave social media the giggles, eliciting comments such as ‘Pig snort snort, golden snort snort, ...
Companies
12 days ago

Taste and Famous Brands: SA’s unappetising fast-food table

Dire trading updates underscore why almost no one sees a reason to buy into the sector right now
Money & Investing
20 days ago

Niche eateries and shops flourish

Investing in small and medium-sized specialised outlets could be lucrative during these tough economic, says Retail Capital CEO
Companies
4 months ago

Fewer diners give Famous Brands food for thought

Famous Brands’s research shows 16% decline in casual dining from a year ago
Companies
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
UK's Aldermore agrees to R20bn takeover by ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Standard Bank denied access to forex case records
Companies / Financial Services
3.
SAA will revive plan to find strategic investor, ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Paradise Papers: How an island and Ireland aided ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Group Five to dispose of its manufacturing cluster
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.