Paradise Papers: Nike’s tax burden so soft it hardly makes a swoosh

The flow of trademark royalties had helped Nike build a $6.6bn pile of offshore profit by June 2014. This sum had been taxed at just 3% outside the US. And because it remained offshore, it had yielded no US tax at all.

Presented with questions about this tax arrangement, Nike responded only with this statement: "Nike fully complies with tax regulations."

In 2014, the generous deal that Nike received from Dutch tax authorities in 2005 was about to expire. But Nike and its advisers came up with a solution. With only a few adjustments, they realised, trademark payments could continue to flow out of Nike’s European headquarters with little or no tax. After a reorganisation of Nike’s tax-avoidance structure in 2014, its operations in Hilversum made royalty payments of $982m in 2015 and $1.13bn in 2016.

Under the revised structure, the Swoosh and other trademarks had been transferred from the Bermuda subsidiary to a new Dutch subsidiary, Nike Innovate CV.

The initials "CV" appear repeatedly in the leaked Appleby and Estera records.

The Dutch CV — which stands for "commenditaire vennootschap," or limited partnership — is born out of legislation dating back to the 1830s. In effect, a CV owned by partners outside the Netherlands can be entirely stateless, and therefore taxless.

Under Dutch law, profits made through a CV are regarded as if they were made by the partners. As such, these earnings have been made outside the Netherlands and cannot be taxed there.

The International Consortium of Journalists reviewed stock market filings for the US’s 500 largest publicly traded multinationals, using data available in June 2017 and found 214 subsidiaries that were formed as Dutch CVs.

Nike currently has 11 CV subsidiaries.

The Dutch finance ministry says it expects to publish draft legislation in 2018 with a view to the new rules coming into effect from the start of 2020.

Asked whether Nike Innovate CV files tax returns in any country or whether it is stateless, Nike declined to comment.

Since switching property rights to the Swoosh and other trademarks from the Bermuda subsidiary to the Dutch partnership, Nike’s pile of offshore cash has continued to grow. At the end of May 2017, it had reached $12.2bn. These accumulated earnings have been taxed at less than 2% by foreign tax authorities — and not at all in the US.

Additional reporting by Helena Bengtsson