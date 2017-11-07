Paradise Papers: How an island and Ireland aided Apple's megaprofits

The Double Irish allows firms to collect profits through one Irish unit that employs people in Ireland and is tax resident there, and then route those profits to a second Irish subsidiary that claims tax residency in a low-tax island.

Although it was aimed at Double Irish structures, the potential rule change would ban all Irish companies from claiming tax residency in a tax haven.

By the start of 2015, Apple had restructured its affairs in Ireland, including securing tax residency in Jersey for Apple Sales International and Apple Operations International, two of the three Irish shadow companies highlighted in the US Senate investigation a year earlier.

For the previous five years, Apple Sales International had been Apple’s biggest profit generator, churning out more than $120bn, or close to 60% of Apple’s worldwide earnings.

Much of that profit was transferred as dividends to Apple Operations International.

Before their move to Jersey, these two subsidiaries had played a key role in helping Apple accumulate and hold $137bn in cash. The latest figures indicate that since Apple’s reorganisation of its Irish companies this sum has increased 84%, though Apple will not confirm which of its foreign subsidiaries own this cash.

The iPhone maker has also declined to answer questions about its new set-up, but it appears to give a key role to another of Apple’s Irish subsidiaries, a company called Apple Operations Europe.

Together with Apple Operations International and Apple Sales International, the company made up the three Irish firms criticised by US senators in 2013 for being "ghost companies".

By 2015, tighter Irish laws had caused all three to find a new tax home. But while the other two Irish companies took up residency in Jersey, Apple Operations Europe became tax resident in Ireland, the country of its incorporation.

A clue as to why a multinational might want a subsidiary that was liable for taxes in Ireland can be found in Noonan’s budget announcement in 2014.

While media headlines focused on his decision to crack down on Double Irish arrangements, less attention was paid to measures not mentioned in his budget speech but contained in accompanying policy documents. In particular, the paperwork revealed plans to expand an already generous tax regime for companies that bring intangible property into Ireland.

The incentive, known as a capital allowance, offered Irish companies big tax deductions over many years if they spent money buying expensive intangible property. Importantly for multinationals, it was also available to an Irish company that bought intangible property from another company within the same group.

The arrangement was especially attractive to multinationals in a position to sell their intangible property into Ireland from a subsidiary in a tax haven, where the gain from the sale would go untaxed.

Apple declined to answer questions about whether it had taken advantage of this tax break. It is clear, though, that a large amount of intangible property landed abruptly in Ireland around the period when Apple reorganised its subsidiaries.

The country’s GDP for 2015 leapt by 26%, boosted by close to $270bn of intangible assets suddenly appearing in Ireland’s national accounts at the start of the year.

However, in October 2017, Ireland reversed the sweetened terms Noonan had added to the tax break three years earlier.

Apple said that after its reorganisation it is paying more Irish tax than before.

"The changes we made did not reduce our tax payments in any country. In fact, our payments to Ireland increased significantly and over three years [2014, 2015 and 2016] we’ve paid $1.5bn in tax there — 7% of all corporate income taxes paid in that country."

But the iPhone maker still won’t say how much profit it makes through its Irish companies — making it impossible to gauge whether $1.5bn is a lot of tax to pay in three years or not.

Jesse Drucker, a reporter with The New York Times, contributed to this story.