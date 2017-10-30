UK debt leaves Famous Brands investors with empty plates

Famous Brands shareholders will receive no interim dividend for a second year as the group whittles down debt from its £120m UK acquisition.

The restaurant franchiser reported on Monday morning that its debt had risen to R2.9bn at August 31 from zero the prior year.

Famous Brands’ borrowing in relation to its R10bn market capitalisation is relatively high, making debt management a key priority, the results statement said.

Its market capitalisation has tumbled about 40% since its acquisition of Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) as its share price fell from the R172.80 it was trading at in October 2016 to Friday’s closing price of R102.34

The acquisitions of GBK, along with local french fries producer Lamberts Bay Foods, a tomato paste plant in Coega and a number of local restaurant chains, boosted the group’s interim revenue by 39% to R3.4bn.

But a sharp increase in financing costs saw Famous Brands’ after-tax profit more than halve to R192m from R411m in the matching period.

Its global restaurant network grew by 170 to 2,797 at August 31 from the previous year.

During the six-month reporting period, the group opened 77 new restaurants and revamped 107 existing restaurants.

"The roll out of new stores was hampered by subdued investor sentiment and the slowdown in expansion activity of petroleum companies and retail mall developers, particularly in the rest of Africa region," CEO Darren Hele said in the results statement.

A further 130 restaurants are scheduled for opening during the second half of the financial year, and 160 revamps are planned.

Famous Brands splits itself into two broad categories of restaurants: "casual dining" where its chains include Mugg & Bean, Turn ’n Tender, Mythos and Tashas; and "quick service" where it fields Wimpy, Debonairs Pizza, Steers and Fishaways, among others.

Its research showed a shift by consumers from casual dining to quick service, and a growing trend for customers to order food online.

"In response to these trends, the group has substantially enhanced its social/digital media strategy and online ordering platform and extended its delivery offering through its own channels and third-party suppliers," Hele said.

Famous Brands has also responded to consumers generally tightening their belts by moving upmarket.

"The group’s flagship Paul restaurant opened during the period in Melrose Arch, Gauteng, exceeding management’s store-level profit targets from the outset and remaining on track to achieve the performance anticipated of the brand," the results statement said.

Regarding the prospects for its results for the year to end-February, Hele said, "The operating environment in both the local and UK markets is expected to remain testing, with prevailing conditions anticipated to persist for at least the next six months domestically and possibly longer in the UK.

"While the group’s peak trading holiday season lies ahead, management does not foresee a significant improvement in consumer sentiment during this period."