Trend of falling Scotch sales a hangover of exorbitant tax

Karen Betts, the head of the SWA, said the figures were positive but showed "concerning underlying trends," arguing that the government could support the industry in its home market at a key moment by cutting taxes on UK whisky.

Sales to France, for example, the world’s biggest market for Scotch in terms of litres sold, were down 6.8% to 85.9-million bottles, with a decline in value of 0.2%. In the same period, sales in the UK fell 2.6% in the first six months of the year to 36.7-million bottles, figures released earlier this year showed, following a hike in taxes.

"With the changes Brexit will bring to the way the industry operates and trades, we need the support of the UK government at home and overseas if we are to grasp the opportunities and keep this international success story going," Betts said.

Brexit has mired Britain in political and economic uncertainty as the government has yet to negotiate a new trade deal with the EU. A cut in UK taxes on the spirit could give the industry a boost, Betts argued.

"The [finance minister] could take a step in the right direction in next month’s budget by cutting the tax on an average priced bottle of Scotch from the staggering level of 80%," Betts said.

Philip Hammond will announce the British budget on November 22.

Reuters