Companies / Retail & Consumer

AB InBev sells less beer but at higher prices

26 October 2017 - 08:26 Robert Laing
Over and above recruiting again, AB InBev plans to build a new brewery in Nigeria in addition to expansion in other countries. Picture: FRANCOIS LENOIR/REUTERS
Over and above recruiting again, AB InBev plans to build a new brewery in Nigeria in addition to expansion in other countries. Picture: FRANCOIS LENOIR/REUTERS

Raising beer prices helped Anheuser-Busch InBev grow its South African revenue 3.9% in the September quarter, despite the volume it sold falling 2.5%.

The world’s largest brewer reported on Thursday morning that its total revenue grew 3.6% to $14.7bn for the September quarter, while the volume of beer it sold globally declined 1.2% to 161-million hectolitres from the matching quarter in 2016.

AB InBev shareholders would receive a €1.6 interim dividend for the first half of its financial year, the company said in its statement.

The group, which acquired SABMiller, said it raised its revenue per hectolitre in SA by 6.6%, and the 3.9% decline in volumes sold "primarily resulted from the phasing of inventory levels between the second and third quarters due to the timing of our price increases".

For the nine months to end-September, its South African revenue grew 7.5% with revenue per hectolitre growth of 5.3% and volume growth of 2.1%, AB InBev said.

"Our high-end portfolio continued to deliver strong growth in Stella Artois and Corona, and we recently began seeding Budweiser into the market to complete our global brand portfolio in SA.

"Castle Lite performed well this quarter with volumes growing by double digits, as the brand focuses on growing the in-home consumption occasion heading into the summer season. Flying Fish also continues to perform extremely well, targeting mixed gender occasions and launching ‘Flying Fish Chill’ in September, the first light flavoured beer in SA," the South African portion of the results statement said.

AB InBev said its beer volumes suffered from the hurricanes that hit the US.

"We estimate that industry sales to retailers (STRs) in the US declined by 1.7% in the third quarter and by 1.3% in the nine months to end-September. Our own STRs were down 3.4% in the quarter and down 3.1% in the first nine months of 2017, while our sales to wholesalers (STWs) were down 6.4% in the quarter and down 4% in the nine months to end-September.

"The gap between STWs and STRs is attributable to disruptions from major hurricanes in Texas and Florida, but we expect this gap to be reduced in the fourth quarter as STWs and STRs tend to converge on a full-year basis."

Booze for Africa is the plan as Distell sets out to lift elbows, profits

Distell has operations in 11 African countries
Business
2 months ago

ANALYSIS: Why it might be time to invest in AB InBev

Globally the group’s second quarter results were better than expected, and it recorded a 10.8% growth in volume in SA
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Tribunal nod for PIC holding in Distell

Portion of AB InBev’s share to be sold to BEE company after Remgro thought to have walked away from deal to avoid getting into bidding war
Companies
7 months ago

Remgro surprises the market by passing on AB InBev’s Distell shares

Some investors seem a bit miffed by the decision, while others are taking comfort from it after Remgro followed expensive rights in Mediclinic
Companies
10 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Brian Molefe: 'I was a permanent employee'
Companies / Energy
2.
Woolworths tailors its bonuses
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
US regulator excoriates rogue Rio Tinto duo
Companies / Mining
4.
Credit regulator orders VW to refund customers ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Bailing out SAA and Sapo threatens spending ...
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.