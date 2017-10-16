Combined Motor Holdings shares surge on increased dividend, earnings leap

Vehicle dealer chain Combined Motor Holdings’ share price jumped 9.4% to R29 on Monday after it raised its interim dividend by 11%.

The group’s revenue for the six months to end-August declined 3% to R5.1bn, partly because it closed two dealerships.

But after-tax profit jumped 33% to R96m thanks to "stable net interest charges, and a reduced tax rate", the results statement said.

It declared an interim dividend of 61c, up from 55c in the year-earlier period.

SA’s recent recession led national vehicle sales to decline 0.7% during the reporting period.

"Of further concern has been the considerable decline in the level of units sold in the luxury segment. A drop of some 18% this year followed a 15% decline in the previous year," CEO Jebb McIntosh said in the results statement.

"This is a clear indication that the middle and upper class consumers are feeling the effects of the sustained economic downturn, and that the financial investment in new vehicles has declined in excess of the fall in unit sales."

McIntosh said the drop in new vehicle sales would have been worse than 0.7% if manufacturers had not cut prices while "higher demand and stock shortages have increased used vehicle prices".

"A stable contribution from a 4.8% increase in used vehicle sales, and pleasing growth in the service departments provided welcome support."