Astral Foods share rises after trading statement predicts doubled earnings

Poultry producer Astral Foods expects to report doubled earnings thanks to higher prices and no further bird flu outbreaks.

Astral’s share price rose 4.5% to R182.50 after it issued a trading statement on Monday saying it expected to report on November 20 that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-September would be about twice the previous year’s R9.65.

Astral said it was raising its previous forecast issued on September 20, which said HEPS would grow more than 65%, thanks to "the fact that no further losses were incurred as a result of the outbreak of avian influenza for the remainder of the 2017 financial year".

"The all-round trading results for the month of September were also significantly better than expected at the time of the trading update published," Astral said.