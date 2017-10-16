Companies / Retail & Consumer

Astral Foods share rises after trading statement predicts doubled earnings

Headline earnings per share are expected to grow more than 65% thanks to higher prices and no further losses caused by avian flu outbreaks

16 October 2017 - 13:10 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Poultry producer Astral Foods expects to report doubled earnings thanks to higher prices and no further bird flu outbreaks.

Astral’s share price rose 4.5% to R182.50 after it issued a trading statement on Monday saying it expected to report on November 20 that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-September would be about twice the previous year’s R9.65.

Astral said it was raising its previous forecast issued on September 20, which said HEPS would grow more than 65%, thanks to "the fact that no further losses were incurred as a result of the outbreak of avian influenza for the remainder of the 2017 financial year".

"The all-round trading results for the month of September were also significantly better than expected at the time of the trading update published," Astral said.

