Sovereign contains outbreak of bird flu

The company issues the statement ahead of shareholder meeting, called to vote on a proposed takeover and delisting

09 October 2017 - 06:13 Ann Crotty
Picture: ISTOCK
An avian influenza outbreak at a Sovereign Foods facility had been contained to the layer house where it was initially identified, the poultry producer told shareholders on Friday.

The company issued a statement on the JSE news service ahead of Monday’s shareholder meeting, called to vote on a proposed takeover and delisting.

On September 14, the company informed shareholders it had detected bird flu at a single layer house on a farm that forms part of its Uitenhage operations.

The announcement prompted Country Bird Holdings to announce that it would not renew its R9-a-share offer for control of Sovereign. The avian influenza news came just weeks after Capitalworks, in conjunction with the Sovereign board and management, launched a R12-a-share bid for control of the company.

On Monday, shareholders will vote on the offer, which will result in the company being delisted if it secures acceptance from at least 50% of shareholders.

If enough shareholders vote for the scheme the company will be delisted on November 15.

Country Bird Holdings has indicated it will accept the R12-a-share offer as it does not want to retain a significant holding in an unlisted entity.

