Companies / Retail & Consumer

CHEMICALS

Cleaning up: Walmart aims for greener products

28 September 2017 - 06:17 Lauren Coleman-Lochner
Cleaning up: Customers queue outside a Walmart store in Port Arthur, Texas. Picture: REUTERS
Cleaning up: Customers queue outside a Walmart store in Port Arthur, Texas. Picture: REUTERS

New York — Walmart is expanding its programme to clean up the products it sells, setting a 2022 target for reducing potentially harmful substances and widening the list of chemicals it wants to avoid.

The world’s largest retailer plans to reduce the chemicals in products such as household cleaners, cosmetics, skincare and infant items by 10% by then, according to a statement. It has added some fragrance allergens to its priority list of substances it wants to remove from goods.

The new goal is the latest in the retailer’s effort to respond to consumers seeking greener products and more information about what is in them.

In 2016, Walmart named eight chemicals it wanted eliminated from the goods it sells and is on schedule to have the chemicals on its broader priority list labelled online and on packaging in 2018.

"We’re trying to centre around a broader approach that emphasises three elements: building trust, delivering impact and really staying ahead of regulation," said Zach Freeze, Walmart’s senior director for strategic initiatives for sustainability.

In August, Walmart joined the Chemical Footprint Project, which helps firms get rid of dangerous substances.

Bloomberg

Walmart wage war: Target to raise minimum pay

The retailer will boost its minimum hourly wage to $11
Companies
2 days ago

ZEENAT MOORAD: Playing a rough game in the toy retail sector

Bankrupt Toys R Us Inc is like the Edcon of the toy world — adding an ill-timed leveraged buyout to the litany of difficulties afflicting the sector
Opinion
6 days ago

Amazon is about to change the way America buys food

Its purchase of Whole Foods won’t bring organic produce to the masses — but will force an entire sector to adapt to its concept of ...
Companies
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Scrap KPMG report entirely, former SARS staff say
Companies / Financial Services
2.
KPMG damage-control machine homes in on Gordhan ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Capitec strategy pays off, bad loans plunge
Companies / Financial Services
4.
EXCLUSIVE: New evidence points to criminal action ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Now the Strategic Fuel Fund is looking for oil
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Walmart wage war: Target to raise minimum pay
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Amazon is about to change the way America buys food
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Walmart and Google take on Amazon together with voice tie-up
Companies

Wal-Mart’s profits fall but sales in the US rise
Companies

Wal-Mart puts chemicals in spotlight by joining new program
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.