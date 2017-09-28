Cleaning up: Walmart aims for greener products

New York — Walmart is expanding its programme to clean up the products it sells, setting a 2022 target for reducing potentially harmful substances and widening the list of chemicals it wants to avoid.

The world’s largest retailer plans to reduce the chemicals in products such as household cleaners, cosmetics, skincare and infant items by 10% by then, according to a statement. It has added some fragrance allergens to its priority list of substances it wants to remove from goods.

The new goal is the latest in the retailer’s effort to respond to consumers seeking greener products and more information about what is in them.

In 2016, Walmart named eight chemicals it wanted eliminated from the goods it sells and is on schedule to have the chemicals on its broader priority list labelled online and on packaging in 2018.

"We’re trying to centre around a broader approach that emphasises three elements: building trust, delivering impact and really staying ahead of regulation," said Zach Freeze, Walmart’s senior director for strategic initiatives for sustainability.

In August, Walmart joined the Chemical Footprint Project, which helps firms get rid of dangerous substances.

Bloomberg