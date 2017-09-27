Meat World starts investigation amid claims of extended sell-by dates

Butchery franchise Meat World has appointed an independent health and safety organisation to investigate their 14 stores across Gauteng‚ North West and Mpumalanga after claims that some stores were extending sell-by dates on meat.

Meat World CEO Angelino Pereira said on Wednesday that it was considering removing the franchise names from some of the stores "if the allegations are serious enough".

Current affairs show Carte Blanche aired an insert on Sunday night showing Meat World allegedly selling spoiled meat and re-labeling products to extend their sell-by dates. Pereira said they would recall the meat from the nine stories named in the Carte Blanche segment.

"My team and I are deeply perturbed by these allegations. We will do everything we can to rectify any irregularities. Our customers are our family and we take their complaints to heart."

He added that Meat World has also appointed forensic investigator Dr David Klatzow to analyse the laboratory report that Carte Blanche relied on in their segment. According to Meat World‚ Klatzow questioned the accuracy of the findings and concluded "the overall bacteriological results do not demonstrate a systemic problem".

Meat World said in court papers filed over the weekend that it sells about R1.5bn worth of meat products across all their stores annually.

National Consumer Commission spokesman Trevor Hattingh said on Monday that re-labeling products was an offence in terms of Section 110 of the Consumer Protection Act. If businesses are found guilty they could be fined more than R1m plus 10% of their annual turnover.