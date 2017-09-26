Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors agree to sell 54.37% of Sovereign Foods’ shares to Capitalworks

26 September 2017 - 17:57 Charlotte Mathews
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Investors holding 54.37% of poultry group Sovereign Food Investments’ shares have voted in favour of the general offer by Capitalworks Private Equity to buy them at R12 each, Sovereign said on Tuesday.

Capitalworks, through a special purpose vehicle called Bidco, made two separate offers for the Sovereign shares, a scheme of arrangement and a general offer. The general offer requires 50% acceptances, so the 54.37% level means it will go ahead if the scheme of arrangement fails, once all other conditions are satisfied.

For the scheme of arrangement to proceed, at least 75% of Sovereign’s shareholders have to vote in favour of it at a general meeting to be held on October 9, and all regulatory approvals have to be secured by November 15. If the scheme goes ahead, Sovereign shares will be delisted on that date.

Capitalworks has offered R12 in cash or a linked Bidco ordinary and preference share for each Sovereign share. Its bid was one third higher than another from Country Bird Holdings, which offered R9 a share. Country Bird has since said it would not pursue its offer, after an outbreak of avian flu at Sovereign’s Uitenhage operations.

Sovereign shares were at R11.25 on the JSE in late trade on Tuesday.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Court freezes rehabilitation funds of ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Analysts welcome Remgro's stake sale to Unilever
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
EXCLUSIVE: New evidence points to criminal action ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Lucara's tennis ball-sized diamond finds a buyer ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Distell positioned for acquisitions
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

MARC HASENFUSS: A tough new challenge for André van der Veen at HCI’s eMedia
Opinion / Market Watch

Grand Parade plunges into loss
Companies / Financial Services

MARC HASENFUSS: Feathers get ruffled at the Sovereign AGM
Opinion / Market Watch

Fund reviews: analysis of lesser-known funds
Investing / Investors Monthly

Country Bird moots reverse listing into Sovereign
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.