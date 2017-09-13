Asian markets drive Richemont sales

Luxury-goods conglomerate Richemont, which has seen a 20% rise in its share price on the JSE over the past six months, enjoyed brisk sales growth in its key Pacific-Asia markets for the first five months of the year to end-March 2018.

A trading statement released ahead of the annual meeting in Geneva on Wednesday showed Richemont’s total sales up 12% at constant exchange rates and 10% at actual exchange rates.

Richemont shares, which touched a 12-month low of R80 on the JSE about a year ago, were slightly weaker at the close of trading at R120. In a note to clients, FNB Securities said the update was better than expected, with growth significantly ahead of full-year expectations of about 4.6%.