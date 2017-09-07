Tough conditions eat into Spur’s profits

Restaurant franchiser Spur reported higher sales for the year to end-June, but lower profits and a smaller dividend, as difficult economic conditions took their toll.

Input costs were higher, due to double-digit food inflation, thanks to a severe drought in SA.

Food inflation has fallen back into single digits in recent months, so some relief can be expected for Spur on that front in the current year.

Restaurant sales from continuing operations were up 4.2% across the group, at R7.2bn.

That figure covers total sales at all franchises, and does not reflect the revenue Spur earned. Revenue growth from continuing operations was 2.4%, to R648m.

Franchise revenue in Spur fell 5.2% but increased in Pizza and Pasta by 9.1%, John Dory’s by 6.3%, The Hussar Grill by 31.2% and RocoMamas by 36.7%. Captain DoRegos revenue declined 38%.