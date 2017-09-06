Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Retail & Consumer

New era at Shoprite as Wiese and Steinhoff take full control

Unexpected nudge prompts shareholders to back the repurchase of Whitey Basson's shares

06 September 2017 - 05:41 Ann Crotty
Christo Wiese. Picture: REUTERS
Christo Wiese. Picture: REUTERS

Steinhoff and Christo Wiese are to emerge as the outright controlling shareholders of Shoprite after Shoprite shareholders’ backed the repurchase of 8.7-million shares from former CEO Whitey Basson.

The unexpected nudge beyond the critical 50% control mark was revealed in Steinhoff Africa’s (Star’s) prelisting circular. The circular was released to the market late on Monday, not long before Tuesday morning’s extraordinary meeting of Shoprite shareholders.

About 60% of the Shoprite shareholders entitled to vote participated in the meeting and 88% of them voted in favour of the R1.7bn share repurchase.

Shoprite investors approve R1.7bn repurchase of Whitey Basson’s shares

This decision, backed by 95% of shareholders, enables the retailer to buy the shares at a discount
Companies
1 day ago

Steinhoff offers chunk of Star

The company will offer 750-million shares, which will represent as much as 21.74% of Star
Companies
1 day ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Precedents, quandaries in Whitey Basson repurchase

The proposed repurchase doesn’t make much sense — and it sets a troubling precedent
Companies
5 days ago

