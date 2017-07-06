Is there room for Popeyes chicken in SA's fast-food roost?

A new chicken has come to roost in the richest square mile in Africa. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is set to open its doors in Sandton next week, but feathers are set to fly as the New Orleans-based brand muscles in on territory ruled by KFC and Chicken Licken.

Siyaghopa Trading Group acquired the licence and will open the first store on July 13.

Group CEO Jaye Sinclair said there was more than enough interest from consumers to sustain another fried-chicken brand in the country.

"The quick-service restaurant market is showing positive growth. Chicken makes more than 50% of the QSR [quick-service restaurant] market, so there is scope for Popeyes to enter.

"Popeyes is also the second-largest chicken player in the world. From a brand perspective, it has a strong and proven record," he said.