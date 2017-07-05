Flavours of New Orleans melting pot come to SA via Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, headquartered in New Orleans, US, will open in Sandton City next week, introducing another fried chicken brand to rival KFC.

Siyaghopa Trading Group would open the first Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen quick-service restaurant on July 13, the companies said in a statement on Bizcommunity.

Popeyes joins American brands Burger King, Krispy Kreme and Starbucks, which have all set up shop in SA in recent years.

Famous for its fried chicken, its arrival will no doubt challenge KFC’s market positioning.

"We are bringing the best of the American South to meet Africa’s South, and we have no doubt that the culinary similarities, including the melting pot of flavours and festive traditions, will be well received by South African guests," said Jaye Sinclair, CEO of Siyaghopa Trading Group.

Siyaghopa planned to expand the brand nationally across different venues and formats, Sinclair said.

Ron Whitt, president of Popeyes International, said the group saw many opportunities to grow the brand in SA.

Founded in 1972 in New Orleans, Popeyes has restaurants in more than 25 countries.

In SA, it will serve chicken that has been certified by the South African National Halaal Authority.