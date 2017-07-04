Richemont snips less than stellar luxury brand

Richemont has parted ways with Chinese luxury brand Shanghai Tang, after owning it for 21 years — the last 11 as a 100% shareholder.

Johann Rupert’s luxury goods group did not disclose how much it received from the buyer, Italian textiles entrepreneur Alessandro Bastagli.

It said on Monday that the sale would have "no material impact" on its balance sheet, cash flow or results for the year to March 2018.

But analysts said it was significant. It showed Jérome Lambert — the former Montblanc CEO named head of operations in a major management overhaul in 2016 — was starting to make his mark on Richemont’s less than stellar businesses.

Investec Asset Management portfolio manager Samantha Hartard said the sale was an indication that Richemont had the "will to really address underperforming brands" in its "other" division, in which Alfred Dunhill, Montblanc, Chloé, Lancel and Shanghai Tang are housed. The division tends to be ignored by the market, which has focused on Richemont’s travails in its high-end watch brands.

In the financial year to March, Richemont posted a 14% drop in operating profit to €1.76bn as its specialist watch makers were hit by "exceptional" buy-backs — where the company re-acquires stock if it is not selling well and in some cases may end up destroying it.

Lambert, meanwhile, has built up credibility in his turnaround of Montblanc and is now aggressively tackling Alfred Dunhill, which Hartard said had been "a disappointment" for a number of years, despite the affection Rupert had for it.

Shanghai Tang was established in 1994 as a bespoke tailor shop in Hong Kong by Sir David Tang and regarded as the first contemporary luxury Chinese fashion group.

But while it commanded high prices for its silk Cheongsams, the brand never managed to secure a broad and devoted following in the West, nor among Chinese customers, who flocked instead to western houses such as Prada and Gucci.

A 19-month experiment on New York’s Madison Avenue ended in 1999 — one editor described its "lime-green Nehru" jackets as making for "better wallpaper".

In a ranking by researcher Hurun of the top fashion brands for Chinese women, Shanghai Tang ranked 10th, behind nine European brands including Chanel, Dior and Gucci.

It did not show up on the top 10 for men, which was led by Giorgio Armani.

Richemont took a controlling stake in 1998 and the asset sale marks its first since 2007 when it sold Italian pen maker Montegrappa. The luxury company is revamping its portfolio, having merged its Net-a-Porter online unit with Yoox in 2015.

It now owns 18 brands, including Vacheron Constantin, IWC and Piaget.

Despite falling profits, Richemont has been one of the JSE top 40’s surprise performers in 2017, gaining more than 21% since the start of the year.

A consensus of Bloomberg analysts has a 12-month target price of R129.15 on the share, implying a further 18% gain. Richemont is swimming in cash, which rose €452m in the 2017 year to €5.8bn.

Hartard said that despite Richemont’s recent struggles in the watch-making "maisons", the business was an "enviable" one given its strong brand equity and heritage.

"The big debate is whether the huge oversupply of watches has tarnished the image of these products being a rarity. [But] I don’t think a radical transformation is needed.

"The jewellery business is flying and is now an equal contributor to revenue as watches, [so] many would look at this watch weakness as transient," Hartard said.

Richemont shares closed 1.08% higher at R109.34 on Monday.

