Long4Life offers to buy Holdsport, the parent of Sportsmans Warehouse

Long4Life, an investment firm founded by businessman Brian Joffe, has made a nonbinding offer for Holdsport in a surprise move into the sports market.

In a cautionary announcement on Monday, the companies said Long4Life had submitted a nonbinding expression of interest to the parent of Sportsmans Warehouse, proposing a share swap of 10.44 Long4Life shares for each share in Holdsport.

"No additional information can be provided at this stage, other than what was contained in today’s [Monday’s] cautionary announcement regarding the potential acquisition by Long4Life of Holdsport," said a Long4Life spokesman.

Holdsport CEO Kevin Hodgson had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

"Long4Life has stated that their objective was to invest in the broader lifestyle area," said Wayne McCurrie, portfolio manager at Ashburton Investments. "Holdsport is part of that segment broadly, but it’s an established business. I certainly thought that Long4Life would be going for more start-up types of prospects," he said.