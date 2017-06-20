Shoprite pushes posh nosh in bid to win affluent customers

The group’s push upmarket has been driven by its own economics. It is grappling with an internal inflation rate — the rise in what it pays for its goods — of 7.4%, the highest level in years, but has not been able to fully pass this increase on to poorer consumers.

This has undermined its traditional mass-market strategy of low margins and high volumes. To continue to secure growth, it is hunting the healthier sales growth on offer at the higher end of the market.

While sales at Shoprite-branded stores have grown by 8.8% in the past 12 months, sales at Checkers have risen by 11.1%.

"The Checkers supermarkets have reported low double-digit sales growth over the last three years, growing well ahead of the Shoprite brand, which supports management’s ambition," said Investec Asset Management analyst Unathi Loos.

The Woolworths and Shoprite groups also variously encompass the likes of furniture and clothing. Woolworths Foods’ margin is about 7%, according to the company’s financial reports.

Shoprite does not separate the margin on its supermarket food division from the financial services products offered in-store, but Loos said the consensus view among analysts was that the figure was between 3.5% and 4%.

Shoprite did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the food margin figure.

Shoprite, which is 16% owned by tycoon Christo Wiese, has grown from eight supermarkets in 1979 to a no-frills mass-market grocer with operations in 15 African countries. Woolworths, which is more than 80 years old, morphed from a clothing chain into SA’s fine-foods market leader in the early 2000s. Engelbrecht took the Shoprite reins in February from Whitey Basson, who had led the group for 37 years.