There is no collusion to fix prices in the beef industry‚ Karan Beef said on Monday‚ after its head office was raided by the Competition Commission as part of an investigation into allegations of price fixing.

"I am surprised that the Competition Commission initiated this investigation," Karan Beef CEO Arnold Pretorius said.

"I don’t believe that there is any collusion to fix prices either in the purchase of weaner calves‚ or in the sale of our beef products. If anything‚ Karan Beef is in fierce competition with other producers in the beef industry implicated in this investigation."

Pretorius said, however‚ "I respect the work of the Competition Commission to protect South African consumers‚ particularly those most vulnerable to food inflation."