Companies / Retail & Consumer

Amazon eyes Wal-Mart shoppers

19 June 2017 - 05:59 Nandita Bose and Jeffrey Dastin
Price war: A car passes in front of a Whole Foods Market store in Illinois, US. Amazon now has control of more than 460 of the group’s stores. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Price war: A car passes in front of a Whole Foods Market store in Illinois, US. Amazon now has control of more than 460 of the group’s stores. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Chicago/San Francisco — When Wal-Mart Stores bought online retailer Jet.com for $3bn in 2016, it marked a crucial moment — the world’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer, after years of ceding e-commerce leadership to arch-rival Amazon, intended to compete.

On Friday, Amazon.com countered. With its $14bn purchase of grocery chain Whole Foods Market, the largest e-commerce firm announced its intention to take on Wal-Mart in the brick-and-mortar world.

The two deals make it clear that the lines that divided traditional retail from e-commerce are disappearing and sector dominance will no longer be bound by e-commerce or brick-and-mortar, but by who is better at both.

Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods also brings disruption to the $700bn US grocery sector, a traditional area of retailing that stands on the precipice of a price war. German discounters Aldi and Lidl are battling Wal-Mart, which controls 22% of the US grocery market, with each vowing to undercut whatever price the others offer.

The stakes are highest for Wal-Mart. Amazon’s move aims at the heart of the retail giant’s business — groceries, which account for 56% of Wal-Mart’s $486bn in revenue for the year ending January 31.

With the deal, Whole Foods’ more than 460 stores become a test bed with which Amazon can learn how to compete with Wal-Mart’s 4,700 stores with a large grocery offering that are also within 16km of 90% of the US population.

Amazon is expected to lower Whole Foods’ notoriously high prices, enabling it to pursue Wal-Mart’s customers. The push comes as Wal-Mart is headed in the opposite direction — going after Amazon’s higher-income shoppers with a recent string of acquisitions of online brands such as Moosejaw and Modcloth and on Friday, menswear e-tailer Bonobos.

Wal-Mart may be ready. In preparation for the grocery price war, Wal-Mart in recent months has cut grocery prices, improved fresh food and meat offerings, modernised shelving and lighting in its grocery aisles, and expanded its online grocery pick-up service.

Marc Lore, the Jet.com founder who now runs Wal-Mart’s e-commerce business after selling a start-up to Amazon, told Reuters in an interview that Amazon’s move does not change Wal-Mart’s game plan. "We’re playing offence," he said.

Wal-Mart is offering curb-side pick-up of online grocery purchases at 700 locations, with 300 more planned by year end.

It also is testing same-day fresh and frozen home delivery from 10 of its stores.

Roger Davidson, who oversaw Wal-Mart’s global food procurement and now is president of Oakton Advisory Group, said the deal will reduce Wal-Mart’s brick-and-mortar advantage.

Amazon, which reported $12.5bn in cash and equivalents and a free cash flow of $10.2bn in the year ended March 31, has plenty to spend. Wal-Mart had $6.9bn in cash and equivalents and $20.9bn in free cash flow at its year ended January 31.

Brittain Ladd, a former senior manager at Amazon, said Amazon would use Whole Foods to test concepts for the grocery store of the future.

Reuters

Steinhoff in a state of (re)flux

The market seems concerned about possible indigestion after the company’s two-year buying spree
Money & Investing
4 days ago

Amazon said to be talking to Indian grocery website BigBasket

While BigBasket says it is untrue that Amazon is in talks to buy the company, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has vowed to spend $5bn in India to compete with ...
Companies
5 days ago

GE unveils big data tools for industry in digital drive

US industrial giant General Electric announces new software for power plants, drilling platforms and wind farms to enhance efficiency
Companies
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Mine Charter axe falls on mining stocks, renders ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Lynne Brown does about-face over Brian Molefe
Companies / Energy
3.
Mine Charter renders sector ‘uninvestable’
Companies / Mining
4.
Why mineral bill faces more delays
Companies / Mining
5.
Dudu Myeni’s days are numbered, as Gigaba says ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Steinhoff in a state of (re)flux
Money & Investing

Amazon said to be talking to Indian grocery website BigBasket
Companies

GE unveils big data tools for industry in digital drive
Companies

Halt to tech rout good news for Naspers on Tuesday
Markets

Apple and Dell join Foxconn in bid for Toshiba chip business
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.