Jewellers play catch-up with online sales tactics

Traditional diamond jewellery outlets in the US have to find ways to innovate their sales strategies using online platforms as smaller sellers use the medium to great effect, according to the Rapaport Monthly Report.

Rapaport, the leading provider of index prices for polished diamonds and an important source of diamond market insight, said the supply of rough diamonds from the two main miners, Russia’s Alrosa and Anglo American’s 85% held subsidiary De Beers, had slowed in May and prices had increased for rough diamonds.

Further down the market pipeline, in the retail sector, there were significant changes for traditional diamond jewellery sellers, the report said.

"General retail has seen a drop in mall traffic as shopping habits have evolved, particularly affecting department stores such as JC Penney, Macy’s and Saks. Traditional retailers are still acclimatising to the shift towards online buying, which has gained greater traction in the past two years — and the momentum is expected to continue to strengthen," it said.